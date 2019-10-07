Bonjour Sante website down for more than 24 hours
La Presse Canadienne
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 4:58PM EDT
Dozens of experts from three computer firms are still trying to fix Bonjour-Sante's servers as of Monday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the health care site's services were paralyzed for unknown reasons.
Bonjour-Sante is an online tool that helps patients get a doctor's appointment and avoid long waits in clinics.
One team is dedicated specifically to identifying the cause of the outage, while others are trying to restore access to servers, said Bonjour-Sante spokesperson Louis Aucoin.
For the moment, clinics are able to respond to about half the demand that Bonjour-Sante usually takes in on normal days, he added. The problem doesn't affect people who have already made their appointments.
Bonjour-Sante does not store any information likely to interest potential hackers, said Aucoin.
Anyone who needs to speak with a health care professional is advised to contact 811.
