MONTREAL -- Bombardier Aviation will gradually reduce its workforce by approximately 2,500 employees in 2020, the company announced on Friday.

The majority of these reductions will affect manufacturing activities in Canada.

The company says this measure is necessary because of challenges with market conditions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bombardier forecasts a decline in business aircraft deliveries across the industry by around 30 per cent over 12 months due to the virus. The workforce reductions will allow the company to emerge from the crisis on solid ground, it said. It expects to record a special charge of $40 million in 2020 as a result of the cuts, and further information will be provided when second quarter results are delivered in early August.

On Thursday, the Montreal-based company announced the temporary layoff of 196 employees who work on regional public transit services in the Greater Toronto Area, citing a sharp drop in the number of users as the reason – also due to the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2020.