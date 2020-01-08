MONTREAL -- A boil water advisory for residents in Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles and Montreal East has been lifted.

The preventative measure had been announced Wednesday by the City of Montreal after brief maintenance on the water network.

The advisory has been lifted in the following neighbourhood:

The Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles sector located east of Albert-Hudon Boulevard and north of Highway 40

An industrial sector of the City of Montreal-East between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, Cherrier Street, Marien Boulevard and Golf d'Anjou.

The nearby boroughs of Anjou, Montréal-Nord and Saint-Léonard were not affected by the preventive boiling notice.

For any questions related to the advisory, call 311, at any time. For health-related questions, contact Info-Santé at 514 521-2100. In case of any emergency, call 9-1-1.