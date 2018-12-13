Featured Video
Body of missing Laval woman Christine St-Onge found in Mexico
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:48AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 13, 2018 9:30AM EST
The body of a woman found in Los Cabos, Mexico is that of Christine St-Onge, a Quebecer who had not been heard from since December 4th.
The body of the woman, showing signs of violence, was found near the hotel where St-Onge and her boyfriend Pierre Bergeron had stayed during a vacation.
According to a Mexican newspaper, authorities found traces of blood in a hotel room, along with signs that St-Onge's body had been moved in the middle of the night.
An autopsy performed on the body of the 41-year-old woman showed that she died because of severe brain injuries.
Sureté du Quebec Sgt. Claude Denis added that police had told members of St-Onge's family of the discovery.
St-Onge and Bergeron left Quebec on Nov. 29 for a week-long trip to Los Cabos.
They were supposed to return on Dec. 6, but Bergeron came back on Dec. 5 and killed himself the next day.
St-Onge was last in contact with her family on Dec. 4.
She was a travel agent affilliated with an agency in Terrebonne, and had two young children.
With a file from The Canadian Press
Latest Montreal News
- Murder in Montreal suburb of Charlemagne
- Montreal construction for weekend of Dec. 14
- Supreme Court rejects appeal from judge who did not want to hear from woman wearing hijab
- Residents near Canada-U.S. border to be paid for asylum seeker disruption: Ottawa
- Black Coalition files $4M class-action lawsuit over racial profiling