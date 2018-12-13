

CTV Montreal





The body of a woman found in Los Cabos, Mexico is that of Christine St-Onge, a Quebecer who had not been heard from since December 4th.

The body of the woman, showing signs of violence, was found near the hotel where St-Onge and her boyfriend Pierre Bergeron had stayed during a vacation.

According to a Mexican newspaper, authorities found traces of blood in a hotel room, along with signs that St-Onge's body had been moved in the middle of the night.

An autopsy performed on the body of the 41-year-old woman showed that she died because of severe brain injuries.

Sureté du Quebec Sgt. Claude Denis added that police had told members of St-Onge's family of the discovery.

St-Onge and Bergeron left Quebec on Nov. 29 for a week-long trip to Los Cabos.

They were supposed to return on Dec. 6, but Bergeron came back on Dec. 5 and killed himself the next day.

St-Onge was last in contact with her family on Dec. 4.

She was a travel agent affilliated with an agency in Terrebonne, and had two young children.

With a file from The Canadian Press