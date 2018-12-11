

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec is asking for help in tracking down a Laval woman who recently travelled to Mexico.

Christine St-Onge left home on Nov. 29 for a week-long trip to Los Cabos.

The man she was travelling with returned to Quebec on Dec. 5 and took his own life the next day.

St-Onge and her partner were supposed to fly back on Dec. 6, but her family has not heard from her since Dec. 4.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said authorities in Los Cabos have not been able to find any sign of the missing woman.

"It's part of their job to check all the credit cards and stuff like that, places that she may have been, calls that she may have made," said Bilodeau.

St-Onge is 41-years-old and stands 1.63 m tall and weighs 55 kg (5'4", 122 lbs).

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1, or to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-659-4264.