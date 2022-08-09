Body of man found in Montreal recycling bin identified

The body of a man found inside a recycling bin in Montreal's east end Monday morning has been identified.

CTV News has confirmed that the victim is Richard Lizotte, 58.

Investigators were searching his apartment Tuesday on Morgan Avenue, near the crime scene, as part of the investigation that is now considered a homicide. The case was transferred to the Montreal police's major crime unit Monday evening after "signs of violence" were noted on the body, police said.

His death marked Montreal's 18th homicide of the year.

The body was found in a bin during collection in the city's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood. Police received a 911 call around 8:50 a.m. Monday after pickup near the corner of Adam Street and Letourneux Avenue.

Sources told CTV the call was placed by a collection worker. The body, which had been placed into the bin, was moved into the back of the recycling truck, where it was discovered.

No arrests have been made, but the homicide probe is ongoing.