Body found in burned shed on Rapid Lake reserve: Quebec police

A body was found early Thursday evening in a burned-out shed on the Indigenous reserve Kitiganik, or Rapid Lake, in Quebec's Outaouais region.

Provincial police (SQ) could not confirm the sex of the victim or cause of the fire Friday morning.

Investigators will analyze the scene and an autopsy will be performed to determine the circumstances of the event.

The investigation has been transferred to the SQ's major crimes division.

Kitiganik, an Algonquin reserve, is located withiin the La Vérendrye wildlife reserve, about halfway between Mont-Laurier and Val-d'Or.

