MONTREAL -- A trio of high blood pressure medications are being recalled due to the presence of an impurity.

Several companies are recalling Irbesartan, Iosartan and valsartan due to the presence of an azido impurity at levels above what is considered safe.

"Long-term exposure to the azido impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer," Health Canada says.

However, Health Canada said to continue taking the medication unless a health-care provider has advised to stop, as "not treating your condition may pose a greater health risk."

The three drugs are prescription angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) drugs known as "sartans," which are used to treat high blood pressure to help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

Auro Pharma Inc. joined Sandoz Canada Inc., Sanis Health Inc., Teva Canada Ltd., Sivem Pharmaceuticals Inc., sanofi-aventis Canada Inc., and others in recalling certain products.

Health Canada said companies marketing sartans should "perform detailed evaluations of their manufacturing processes and controls and to conduct testing as necessary."

Those who take the drugs listed on the Health Canada website should contact their doctor to find an alternative prescription.

To contact the company directly with questions about the recall consult the following list: