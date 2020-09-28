OTTAWA -- The Bloc Quebecois unveiled its proposed recovery plan for the post-pandemic world in the province Monday.

The 20-page document addresses issues of health, public finances and the fight against the climate crisis.

En train de relire avant l’impression de la version finale.

Très bref aperçu de l’ensemble d’un vrai plan de relance post-COVID rendu public demain.

Tout en progressant vers le pays, une relance et la création de richesse propre, ça se peut pour vrai.

Lisez plutôt...

— Yves-F. Blanchet (@yfblanchet) September 27, 2020

At a news conference Monday morning in Gatineau, Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet officially presented his party's action plan.

The document is titled "Le Québec choisit. Le Bloc agit. (Québec chooses. The Bloc acts)."

Blanchet said he wanted to "act" and bring "a positive vision of Quebec."

It was produced after Blanchet's summer tours, virtual and in person, in the regions of Quebec.

Among the measures proposed in this document, which looks like an electoral platform, the Bloc is calling for an end to dependence on hydrocarbons and to promote the transformation of Quebec's wealth.

The plan proposes to transform investment in natural resources and enhance Quebec's environmental industries such as renewable energies, forestry, wastewater management and research and development.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.