BIXI opens first-ever 'Carrefour' in Montreal's Parc La Fontaine

BIXI's new 'mega-station' in Parc La Fontaine can hold up to 60 bikes, double the rough average capacity of 30.

It is now the largest BIXI station in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough in the company's 16-year history.

"It's a very important spot for us," said BIXI Montreal spokesperson Pierre-Luc Marier, citing the park's popularity among BIXI users.

The station and repair shop will have at least two mechanics available for repairs at any given time. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Its purpose is to decentralize repairs so that users at any of BIXI's 900 stations will not have to go to the main office for repairs. This also means minor bike problems can be fixed on the spot.

Mechanics on-site will also be able to answer questions about BIXI or give guidance about the nearest public transit and bike shops.

Marier says repairs at the main office take an average of 48 hours. To reduce customer wait times, bike repairs at the new station's repair shop can be done during the day for a maximum of eight hours.

"Now, small repairs can be done in the '[mega-station]'," Marier said. "We foresee maintenance of up to 100 bikes per day."

BIXI hopes to build seven of its kind all over Greater Montreal by 2027. Repairing 100 bikes per day at each of the seven repair shops means BIXI can repair 700 bikes per day, in addition to the 300 repairs per day at the main office. 7,000 weekly repairs make up over 60 per cent of BIXI's 11,000 bikes in circulation in Montreal.

The locations of future 'mega-stations' is still unclear.

"We're still at the conceptualization step with our different partners and boroughs," said Marier. "For future '[mega-stations]', we have to aim for spots where BIXI is popular and will be popular in the coming years."

Currently, BIXI does not foresee keeping them open during the winter months. Its immediate purpose is to make repairs available during the highest usage months. Winter repairs will likely be done at the head office.