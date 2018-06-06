

CTV Montreal





Last year was a successful one for BIXI – the bike-sharing service set several ridership records and posted a hefty surplus.

More than 4.8 million rides were made in 2018, and city officials hope the standard-setting numbers will serve as a jumping off point for summer 2018.

“It’s a very good investment in Montreal mobility for everybody, and we will continue our partnership,” said city councillor Eric Alan Caldwell.

Beyond ridership, BIXI posted a surplus of more than a million dollars in 2017. But it’s heavily backed by the city, receiving almost $3 million last year.

Montreal will continue funding the service, and has hinted at a possible expansion.

“2017 was the best year so far – but better years are to come because there will be a wider territory for BIXI,” Caldwell added.

BIXI’s general manager, Christian Vermette, said Montrealers could anticipate an expansion beginning in 2019.

Ridership in 2018 is already up 32 per cent from last year. Statistics show that Montrealers make nearly 26,000 trips using a BIXI each day.

BIXI membership is also up 34 per cent - since the beginning of the year, over 8,000 Montrealers have activated a BIXI membership.

“If there’s one file at city council that unites everyone, it’s BIXI,” said Marvin Rotrand, city councillor. “Because BIXI is not a business, and it’s not here to make a profit – it’s part of our integrated mobility plan.”

BIXI has set a goal of 5 million trips for 2018.