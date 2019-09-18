

CTV News Montreal





As the buzz builds for the climate change rally that will take place in Montreal on Sept. 27, the city's bike-sharing service has announced a convenient way to get to the event - and you can't beat the price.

Bixi announced Wednesday that its bikes will be free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the rally, which will start at the Sir George-Étienne Cartier monument at the base of Mount Royal.

There will be two Bixi stands, staffed by valets, near the site of the rally - at the monument itself, and just a little bit north at Mont-Royal and Parc Aves. (Bikes of course can also be picked up and dropped off at any Bixi stand).

Tens of thousands of students, and other Montrealers, are expected to take part in the rally and march. The last huge climate change march in the city back in March is estimated to have drawn as many as 150,000 people.

Among those expected to attend the Montreal rally - one of several around the world organized for Sept. 27 - is Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen activist who has made international headlines for her efforts to raise awareness of global climate change.

Several school boards and other organizations have announced that classes will be cancelled, or may be skipped, on Sept. 27 so that students may attend the event.