BIXI bike service down on first day of winter season

It's the first day of BIXI's winter biking season -- but good luck trying to get a bike.

Service across Montreal is down on this inaugural first day of the winter season.

"I'm really disappointed that it's shut down," said Andrew McLean, who was on his way to work. "BIXI has become very convenient. I use it every day."

Customer service says it's a "technical issue."

Thursday is supposed to mark the first day of BIXI's winter biking pilot project, covering 100 square km and seven Montreal boroughs:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville;

Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve;

Plateau-Mont-Royal;

Rosemont – la Petite-Patrie;

Sud-Ouest;

Ville-Marie and

Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension.

"This is an important step in the transformation of Montreal's urban landscape and in the history of active mobility in Quebec.," BIXI said.

BIXI's winter biking pilot project covers 100 square km and seven Montreal boroughs. (Credit: BIXI)

About 1,500 regular BIXIs have been fitted with studded tires and non-slip pedals.

"In fact, these BIXIs will be the only self-service bikes in North America to be modified for winter," the company said.

There is no word yet on when the service issues will be resolved.