MONTREAL
Montreal

    • BIXI bike service down on first day of winter season

    It's the first day of BIXI's winter biking season -- but good luck trying to get a bike.

    Service across Montreal is down on this inaugural first day of the winter season.

    "I'm really disappointed that it's shut down," said Andrew McLean, who was on his way to work. "BIXI has become very convenient. I use it every day."

    Customer service says it's a "technical issue."

    Thursday is supposed to mark the first day of BIXI's winter biking pilot project, covering 100 square km and seven Montreal boroughs:

    • Ahuntsic-Cartierville;
    • Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve;
    • Plateau-Mont-Royal;
    • Rosemont – la Petite-Patrie;
    • Sud-Ouest;
    • Ville-Marie and
    • Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension.

    "This is an important step in the transformation of Montreal's urban landscape and in the history of active mobility in Quebec.," BIXI said. 

    BIXI's winter biking pilot project covers 100 square km and seven Montreal boroughs. (Credit: BIXI)

    About 1,500 regular BIXIs have been fitted with studded tires and non-slip pedals.

    "In fact, these BIXIs will be the only self-service bikes in North America to be modified for winter," the company said. 

    There is no word yet on when the service issues will be resolved.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA

    Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with fewer properties being listed and fewer sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News