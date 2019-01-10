Featured Video
Bitter cold swoops in for lowest temperatures of the season
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 7:49PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 10, 2019 8:22PM EST
Montreal is in the depth of its coldest snap of the season so far, with temperatures dropping to -18 Celsius overnight.
What’s worse – it will feel like a bitter -28C with wind gusts of up to 50 km/hour.
Friday’s high is -15C with a mix of sun and clouds, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -24C. Temperatures will dip to feel like -28C at night, with a risk of frostbite.
Our coldest temperatures so far this season were on Dec. 8, at -17.5C and on Nov. 22 at 17.8C
There are blowing snow advisories in areas east of Quebec City and extreme cold warnings in place for Matagami in the Nord-de-Quebec region, where it will feel like-38C with the wind.
