Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
"When we start making it, here's another barrier," Leigh Smit tells CTV News. "I'm quite discouraged by these laws; I understand how they will impact all kinds of students with disabilities, as well as other minority groups, and it's really detrimental for society."
The 32-year-old already has a CEGEP degree in modern languages but says it was challenging to find the help they needed.
They say Bill 96, which claims to strengthen the French language in Quebec, threatens to jeopardize any chances of academic or professional success for students with alternative needs.
"After struggling through school, I had a really hard time with life in general," Smit said, noting they live with ADHD, PTSD and is currently being evaluated for a potential physical disability. "I had a hard time supporting myself. I had a big problem with substance abuse and alcohol."
Now, they're giving themself a second chance at higher education, pursuing a career in social services at Dawson College -- but it seems the obstacles are never-ending.
"I could understand right away that this Bill [96] would cause a lot of suffering to a lot of people," Smit said. "I am a little horrified that we have politicians who are not only unwilling to listen to people about how this will affect us...but they're willing to push through with it anyway."
As someone who studied languages, Smit says they don't see how Bill 96 protects the French language at all.
"I think this will have people associate the French language with oppression," they point out. "This is a terrible way to get people to learn a language, and I think that any good teacher or language expert will tell you the same thing."
Smit insists the long-term losses for people with disabilities far outweigh the government's goal of protecting the French language.
"We've been struggling a lot already, and this bill will put us at increased risk of many different negative outcomes," they argue. "This will affect our health, our mental health, cause loss of autonomy, loss of self-determination; we'll have trouble getting good housing, loss of potential, we'll be at increased risk of victimization, substance abuse and reliance on government funding."
INVISIBLE DISABILITIES
The Quebec Association for Equity and Inclusion in Post-Secondary Education (AQEIPS), an organization created by and for students with disabilities, says it is deeply concerned about "the negative impact Bill 96 will have on students that live with language-based learning disabilities."
Under Bill 96, all CEGEP students at English schools must take three French-language courses to graduate.
However, AQEIPS points out that students with disabilities such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, or who are neurodiverse can have a hard enough time completing their degrees in their first language.
Shamron Spence, president of the board at AQEIPS, explains that language-based disabilities fall under the category known as "invisible disabilities."
"Let's say I struggle with language. So I might have spent elementary and high school just focusing on getting my English skills so I could go to CEGEP or university," she explains. "If you're struggling to learn a language, and your ability to succeed is to pass, say, five language courses, that could be a huge hurdle, and we don't even know if there's going to be the resources to support them."
MASTERING THE FRENCH LANGUAGE
Bianca Lucin is currently completing her master's degree in education and society as a mature student at McGill University.
She notes her years of working as a daycare educator gravely damaged her back and ankles, leading to chronic illness.
"I live with constant pain, a lot of pain, and it's difficult to focus and concentrate, and reading is very difficult," she tells CTV News, adding she also has a visual impairment. "Accommodations are very difficult to obtain, especially if you have invisible disabilities."
Lucin says she fully understands the joys of speaking more than one language -- she is fluent in English, Croatian and German and can speak conversational French, Italian and Spanish.
Nevertheless, she acknowledges that the reality is it can be difficult for immigrants to learn a new language, especially on such a restrictive timeline.
Bill 96 offers new immigrants, including refugees, six months to master the French language before it is used for all official purposes, with some exemptions for health care and justice.
"I'm very passionate about languages, but Bill 96 should have been, in my opinion, looked into by the experts," Lucin says. "If I have to do a course in French, it will be very difficult. There is also a difference in the French spoken in the street and what we learn in school. As an immigrant, I notice a big gap."
AQEIPS also points out that people with disabilities can be less likely to find employment and are therefore more at risk of living in poverty -- especially with reduced access to post-secondary education.
"We don't think about it, but there are only two types of people in the world: those who don't have a disability now and those who will have a disability later," Spence said. "We all get old, and accommodation at any level is a step towards this idea of making an accessible society."
The association says it is now in the process of asking the Quebec government to give exemptions to students with disabilities from educational requirements in Bill 96.
According to Quebec's Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Ministry of Higher Education, "French is the official language and common language of Quebec. Its knowledge is, therefore, an important requisite for success."
When asked if the government would be open to exempting students with disabilities from fulfilling requirements set out in Bill 96, the ministries noted, "The addition of French courses at the college level aims to improve knowledge and mastery of the official and common language. Note that the courses will offer adapted learning of the French language, and different forms of support will be offered to students in difficulty."
The ministries did not elaborate on what exactly this means.
Premier François Legault's office and Quebec's Minister of the French Language, Simon Jolin-Barrette, did not respond the CTV News' request for comment.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Man executed despite calls from victim's family to spare him
An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim's family to spare his life.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
Should we be naming heat waves like hurricanes?
As extreme heat events around the world continue to become more common and deadlier thanks to the effects of climate change, some climate activists are calling on heat waves to be given names, just like hurricanes and tropical storms.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
Crisis line gets double the number of calls for help after Pope's apology
People who provide mental health support across the country have been significantly busier helping those with trauma after Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for evil committed by members of the Catholic Church.
Toronto
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
-
Woman admitted to Toronto ICU for more than 300 days cleared to go home
After 340 days on a ventilator in intensive care at Humber River Hospital, 27-year-old Nicole Pampena was finally discharged Wednesday.
-
Two people injured after shooting, stabbing near Toronto's Rexdale mall
Two people have injuries after one was shot and the other was stabbed during an altercation in Etobicoke Thursday night.
Atlantic
-
Woman killed in house fire in Halifax area
A woman has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.
-
NEW
NEW | Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter's guns
The former director of Nova Scotia's police watchdog denies telling the RCMP not to release a list of the weapons seized from the gunman who murdered 22 people in April 2020.
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political interference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
London
-
OPP identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in St. Thomas
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the east end of the St. Thomas city limits Thursday night.
-
Victim in stable condition after brazen attack
The victim of an early evening shooting in south west London is stable in hospital.
-
Five new COVID-related deaths reported in Huron-Perth
Five new deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported in Huron and Perth counties.
Northern Ontario
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
-
Conrad Houle, Tracks & Wheels founder, dies in Sudbury at 85
Sudbury businessman Conrad 'Conny' Houle died earlier this month at age 85. Houle passed away at Health Sciences North on July 18 with 'family by his side,' said his obituary.
Calgary
-
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
-
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Kitchener
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
-
First week of appointments at Waterloo region pediatric vaccine clinics already full
A Kitchener mother says she is feeling a sense of relief now that she can book a COVD-19 vaccine appointment for her three-year-old daughter.
-
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigation underway after assault in Abbotsford, B.C.
Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday night after an assault became fatal.
-
Officials warn of high or extreme fire danger warning in most of B.C. ahead of long weekend
With the B.C. Day long weekend here, officials are warning residents that the lingering heat wave could kick-start the wildfire season.
-
'Helpless kitten' found with broken femur was likely hit by car: SPCA
A kitten found on the side of a B.C. highway with a broken femur was likely hit by car, the provincial SPCA says.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
Danielle Smith, focus of rivals' debate criticism, deemed UCP leadership front-runner
Political observers say the United Conservative leadership debate demonstrated that former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith is the pacesetter of a party defining itself not by what it stands for but by what it rails against.
-
Overdue travellers passing through northern B.C. have been unreachable since July 19, police say
Mounties in the Yukon are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Alberta couple who were supposed to have returned home this week, but have not been heard from.
Windsor
-
Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While many look for things to do to keep busy this Civic Holiday, there are a few closures across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to look out for.
-
Suspect arrested, vehicle still outstanding
Windsor police confirm they have arrested a suspect they reported as wanted earlier this week.
-
Ontario COVID proof of vaccine mandate to be challenged in court
Ontario’s proof of vaccine mandate will be challenged in court, even though QR codes are no longer required.
Regina
-
Complaints against Saskatchewan judge in sexual assault trial put on pause
The Canadian Judicial Council says a review of complaints against a Saskatchewan judge has been put on hold until there is a court decision on an appeal in the case.
-
'Let's develop it and see what happens': Sask. gem celebrates 10 year anniversary
While driving by on Highway 49, Stenen, Sask. isn’t visible to the naked eye, and may not look like much to those visiting the community — but inside the village lies a true Saskatchewan gem: Rawhides.
-
Sask. arranges second flight to bring displaced Ukrainians to Regina
The same aircraft that brought displaced Ukrainians to Regina earlier this month is about to make a return flight carrying more people fleeing the Russian invasion.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Group behind St. Brigid’s church purchase denies ties to 'Freedom Convoy', says it's about peace and love
The United People of Canada (TUPOC) are calling the new property, located at the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street, their "Embassy."
Saskatoon
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Saskatoon police help bust auto theft ring involving hundreds of vehicles
Saskatoon police played a key role in an auto theft investigation involving hundreds of vehicles worth millions of dollars.
-
'We have to remain hopeful': Walk held in honour of missing Saskatoon woman and son
Dozens of people took part in a walk to honour Dawn Walker and Vincent Jansen on Thursday morning, a mother and son who were reported missing on Sunday night.