Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work

Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.

Last week, Quebec's language watchdog, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF), sent a letter to hundreds of unregistered federally-regulated companies to start the francization process "to generalize the use of French within the business."

Under Bill 96, the procedure is now required for all companies with 25 or more employees.

"Companies with 50 or more employees have been informed that they must begin the francization process immediately," said Chantal Bouchard, a spokesperson with the OQLF. "Companies with 25 to 49 employees have been informed that they can register now but have three years after the law is passed to do so."

Nevertheless, the OQLF says it has asked all companies, regardless of size, to provide "certain information within 30 days" to allow it to begin its coaching process.

The controversial language law was passed last month by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government and promised sweeping changes to bolster the presence of the French language in the province.

At the time, Quebec said it expected Bill 96 to be extended to businesses under federal jurisdiction, such as banks, airlines and telecommunications companies.

However, the federal government is working on its own plan to update Canada's Official Languages Act, Bill C-13.

It is still being debated in parliament, but federally-regulated companies would have to comply with any potential new rules once they have been established.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti has already said Ottawa is prepared to get involved in Bill 96, depending on how it is executed.

"We will, as I said, monitor the implementation," he said. "There are possibilities of implementing the law without affecting federal jurisdiction."

The OQLF states that federally-regulated companies registered with it before the amendment was passed "have already been certified."

In addition to this francization process for businesses, Bill 96 gives new immigrants, including refugees, six months to master the language before using it for official purposes, with some exceptions for health care and justice.

Another part of the law notes birth, death and marriage certificates will now only be issued in French.

Many experts in fields such as health care, education and justice have questioned the bill's legality, with court challenges already filed -- and more potentially to come.

-- with files from CTV News' Joe Lofaro.