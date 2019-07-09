

The first hearing in the first court battle against Bill 21 began Tuesday morning in a Montreal courthouse.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and Ichrak Nourel Hak -- a Université de Montreal education student who wears a hijab -- are the plaintiffs in the case.

The groups are seeking to strike down multiple parts of the law including the sections prohibiting public employees from wearing religious symbols, and the section that requires all citizens to have their faces uncovered when receiving government services.

Mustafa Farooq of the National Council Of Canadian Muslims said the law is inherently discriminatory.

"It is fundamentally - we argue, and we are making spirited arguments about it - unconstitutional and creates second-class citizenship. It divides us and frankly, it has no place in Quebec or in any part of Canada," said Farooq.

Although the provincial government invoked the notwithstanding clause to pass the law, the plaintiffs' lawyers said that clause is not absolute and there are many other reasons to strike down Bill 21.

In front of a packed courtroom, lawyer Catherine McKenzie's main argument was that the law covers areas that are not under provincial jurisdiction because Bill 21 concerns "the relationship between the state and religion."

McKenzie cited legal decisions regarding abortion and Sunday shopping as examples.

She said Bill 21 causes "irreparable harm" by "barring a segment of the population from institutions" and will result in people losing their jobs, being denied promotions, or never being able to enter their preferred career at all.

"This is not a minor act. They are not applying the existing definition of secularism. They are changing it," said McKenzie.

Her co-counsel, Olga Redko, said Bill 21 is hopelessly vague and will lead to great disparities in its application.

"This act is so vague and imprecise that its operation will be arbitrary," said Redko.

She said the law never makes it clear what is the difference between a religious symbol and a cultural symbol, pointing out that wedding bands, bracelets, and headscarves can all qualify as both.

"How is someone enforcing this law supposed to know if someone is wearing a headscarf for religious purpose, for health reasons such as chemotherapy, or because they feel like it?" said Redko.

Mckenzie said this lack of a definition was a deliberate act by the provincial government and created many unknowns, including raising questions about indigenous spirituality, cultural outfits, and more.

The judge did point out that no law answers every question otherwise there would never be new laws.

The provincial government's lawyers will begin their arguments in the afternoon.

With files from Angela MacKenzie