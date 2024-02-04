Big announcement coming about Olympic Stadium roof: reports

The Quebec government and Montreal's Olympic Park CEO are scheduled to make a big announcement on Monday.

The Tourism Ministry declined to confirm the contents of the announcement, but according to a report from Radio-Canada, the Olympic Stadium is finally getting a new roof.

"The Olympic Stadium is a jewel in the city's crown, a symbol of the city and a major contributor to the vitality of Montreal's east end," Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's office told CTV News on Sunday, reacting to the news. "We want a lasting solution for the stadium and its roof. So it's great news that the government is in a position to announce investments for the renovations it needs."

Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx will hold the news conference Monday at 10 a.m. She'll be accompanied by Social Solidarity Minister Chantal Rouleau and Olympic Park CEO Michel Labrecque.

It was Proulx who said two months ago that the Big-O's roof had 20,000 tears in it.

The Radio-Canada report suggests that the entire cost will not reach $1 billion, as some prior reports have suggested, and that it will take around four years to complete.