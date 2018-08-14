

CTV Montreal





Bernard Trepanier, one of the central figures in the corruption scandals that plagued Gerald Tremblay's terms as mayor of Montreal, has died.

His lawyer, Daniel Rock, confirmed Trepanier's death.

Trepanier was a fundraiser for the Union Montreal political party and earned the nickname Mr. Three Per Cent after witnesses at the Charbonneau Commission testified he was a crucial player in a collusion scheme who demanded kickbacks for awarding contracts -- although that was never proven in court and he always denied the allegations.

Investigators accused Trepanier of being part of a bid-rigging and kickback scheme after they examined 30 contracts valued at $160 million that were awarded by the City of Montreal between 2001 and 2009.

Eight people, including Trepanier, were charged in that case but the charges against Trepanier were dropped because of his poor health.

He was also charged, with charges subsequently dropped again, in the Faubourg-Contrecoeur case stemming from the 2007 sale of city-owned land to build a housing project.

Everyone who went to trial in that case, including former Executive Committee vice-president Frank Zampino, was acquitted, while Daniel Gauthier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and two counts of fraud. A ninth accused, Martial Filion, died after the scandal came to light.