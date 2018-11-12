

CTV Montreal





Mourners lined up for hours on Monday for their opportunity to pay their last respects to former Premier Bernard Landry.

Landry was lying in state at Montreal's Notre Dame Basilica after being on display in the National Assembly over the weekend.

His flag-covered casket was brought into the Basilica with a police escort, accompanied by his close family.

His daughter, Julie, said the entire ordeal has been quite emotional, but she is very proud to see what her father meant to the people of Quebec.

Father Miguel Castellanos of the Basilica said a few words before allowing mourners to file past Landry's remains.

Among the mourners paying their respects on Monday were former premiers Pauline Marois and Jean Charest, and former Parti Quebecois minister Serge Menard.

"Intellectual quality. His ideas were clear, his arguments: always," said Menard.

Andre Binette, who worked for Landry, admired many of his qualities, including "his quiet serenity, his confidence in the people of Quebec and the future of Quebec."

Many of the people attending Monday's visitation said that Landry and his passion for an independent Quebec were an inspiration.

"He was a wonderful premier, and he was so great for us, because he gave us the sense of honour, of pride," said Luc Guay, who travelled from Sherbrooke for the occasion.

Landry died last Tuesday at age 81 following a lengthy illness.

His state funeral takes place Tuesday at Notre Dame Basilica, and among the speakers will be his frequent political foe, Charest.