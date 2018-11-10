Featured Video
Dignitaries file into National Assembly to pay respects to Bernard Landry
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018
The casket of former Premier Bernard Landry will be on display in the salon rouge of the National Assembly in Quebec City, where well-wishers, family, and dignataries can gather and pay their respects to the recently-departed figure.
Citizens will also be welcomed into the building during an eight-hour window on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Landry passed away on November 6 at the age of 81, after a brief battle with a lung disease.
The casket will also be exhibited in Montreal on Monday at the Notre-Dame Basilica.
A state funeral will be held in Montreal on Tuesday.
