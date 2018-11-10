

CTV Montreal





The casket of former Premier Bernard Landry will be on display in the salon rouge of the National Assembly in Quebec City, where well-wishers, family, and dignataries can gather and pay their respects to the recently-departed figure.

Citizens will also be welcomed into the building during an eight-hour window on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Landry passed away on November 6 at the age of 81, after a brief battle with a lung disease.

The casket will also be exhibited in Montreal on Monday at the Notre-Dame Basilica.

A state funeral will be held in Montreal on Tuesday.