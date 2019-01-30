

CTV Montreal





Some of the funds raised on Bell Let's Talk Day is being used to help people who live on the streets of Montreal.

Bell is donating $300,000 to Accueil Bonneau, the Old Brewery Mission, and the Welcome Hall Mission to assist those with mental illnesses.

The funding goes toward a program called PRISM, which helps people with several mental disorders by providing them transitional housing for six to eight weeks.

During that time a team of psychiatrists, social workers, and nurses provide care for the participants.

Kelly Greig has more details in the accompanying video report.