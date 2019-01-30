Featured Video
Bell Let's Talk Day funds mental illness programs at homeless shelters
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 1:34PM EST
Some of the funds raised on Bell Let's Talk Day is being used to help people who live on the streets of Montreal.
Bell is donating $300,000 to Accueil Bonneau, the Old Brewery Mission, and the Welcome Hall Mission to assist those with mental illnesses.
The funding goes toward a program called PRISM, which helps people with several mental disorders by providing them transitional housing for six to eight weeks.
During that time a team of psychiatrists, social workers, and nurses provide care for the participants.
Kelly Greig has more details in the accompanying video report.
Latest Montreal News
- CAQ readying legislation to ban religious symbols for public employees
- Alexandre Taillefer says he lost everything in Teo Taxi's bankruptcy
- Laval mother on trial for murder testifies about day children died
- How technology can be used in suicide prevention
- MPs condemn Netflix for Lac-Megantic footage