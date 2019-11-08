MONTREAL – Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) is analyzing a police chase that left one person dead.

It happened just after 11:50 p.m. Thursday when the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a 911 call about a 26-year-old man driving the wrong way on Highway 117 South in Prévost, in the Laurentides.

SQ officers reportedly pursued the man “for about a minute,” according to the BEI.

BEI investigating a police chase that started as a wrong way driver on Curé-Labelle boulevard near Frangins street in the Laurentian’s, and included a crash into another car. One person in critical condition. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/GKBZxnlN3w — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 8, 2019

“This vehicle then violently hit the car of another person,” the BEI states.

The driver of the car heading the wrong way was transported to hospital, where he later died. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital, but officials say they do not fear for their life.

The investigative bureau is working with Montreal police to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Montreal police will provide two collision reconstruction experts who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

The BEI is asking any witnesses to contact them on the website.