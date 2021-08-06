MONTREAL -- The Stanley Cup is coming to the Island of Montreal.

Though the Montreal Canadiens came up short in winning the opportunity to bring the oversized drinking bowl to the island for the first time since 1993, residents of Beaconsfield on the West Island will get a chance to lay their eyes on it when Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Alex Killorn accompanies the cup to Centennial Park on Aug. 13.

Killorn was born in Halifax, but grew up in Beaconsfield from 1990 to 2007 before the Lightning drafted him 77th overall in the NHL Entry Draft.

He last played hockey in La Belle Province as a home team when he laced up for the Lac St-Louis Lions in the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League.

Killorn's parents reside in Beaconsfield.

“Like so many of Beaconsfield’s youth, I learned to skate on the outdoor skating rinks and at the Recreation Centre’s Arena," said Killorn in a news release. "I started playing hockey with the Lakeshore Minor Hockey Association and played midget AAA hockey for the Lac-St-Louis Lions. For me, this is an opportunity to share this trophy with the community that I grew up in.”

Killorn played at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts and Harvard University before joining the Lightning.

Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said Killorn's journey is an example of the municipality's investment in youth sports paying off.

“Alex's journey is, without a doubt, an exceptional example for our young people today," said Bourelle. "His perseverance and determination have allowed him to succeed and become a repeat Stanley Cup Champion in 2020 and 2021. On behalf of City Council, I would like to thank Alex for his availability and generosity.”

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to view the cup until 1 p.m.

Those wanting to attend must reserve an advanced free ticket to comply with public health directives.