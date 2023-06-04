Baseball stadium in Ahuntsic-Cartierville ready for action after 3-year renovation project

After three years of renovations, it’s game on for a baseball stadium in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The city inaugurated the Gary-Carter baseball stadium in Park Ahuntsic this weekend.

Up to 1,000 spectators will fit in the new stands to watch local teams play, including the Montreal Orioles, part of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League (QJEBL).

“More than 300 young girls and boys from our borough, aged 7 to 18, will now have access to this jewel of Quebec baseball. This will greatly contribute to the practice and visibility of baseball in the borough,” said the president of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville Baseball Association, Daniel Cléroux, in a Saturday press release.

The stadium, named in honour of the former Montreal Expos Hall of Fame catcher, could also be used for large-scale events, said Baseball Quebec director general Maxime Lamarche in the release.

The estimated 10-million dollar renovation project began in the fall of 2021, ten years after the stadium first opened.

Work to modernize the facility involved installing a synthetic surface made of a material that generates less heat, which the city says will limit pollution and maintenance costs.

The transformation also features LED lighting and protective nets around the periphery to prevent accidents.