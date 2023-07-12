Bans partially lifted as of Wednesday as Quebec forest fires ease
The Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has announced that, as of this Wednesday, the territory affected by the ban on open fires in or near forests will be modified due to recent favourable changes in weather conditions.
As in previous advisories, this territory is located in north-western Quebec.
The Quebec forest fire protection organization (SOPFEU) said that the areas affected by the partial lifting are mainly located in the Jamésie and Eeyou Istchee regions, specifically the communities of Mistissini, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau and part of Waskaganish.
The population of the Lebel-sur-Quévillon region was already subject to such a measure, in addition to being banned from going into the forest.
This was not the case on Wednesday for the Chibougamau region, which was still subject to a poor air quality bulletin issued by Environment Canada, as was the James Bay region.
On the other hand, the federal agency was forecasting rain for the next few days in Chibougamau, mainly in the form of showers, but more sustained rain was forecast for Friday.
On Wednesday morning, SOPFEU reported that 85 fires were burning in Quebec's northern zone, the same number as two days earlier, and that 50 others were raging elsewhere in the province, eight fewer than on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 12, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
The science behind 'forever chemicals' and why they're bad for us
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
28-year-old Vermont woman falls to her death while hiking in B.C.
A 28-year-old woman is dead after officials say she fell while on a 'technical and advanced-level hike' near Whistler, B.C.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Why the interest rate increased and why it's not 'what workers want to hear'
Canada's central bank hiked interest rates on Wednesday, which could have an impact on the labour market but a limited effect on homeowners, one expert says.
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Bulgari apologizes to China for listing Taiwan as a country after online backlash
Bulgari has become the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website.
Toronto
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
-
Chow to officially become Toronto mayor, vows to bring change
Olivia Chow is set to officially take office as mayor of Toronto today, becoming the first person of colour to lead Canada's most populous city.
-
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Toronto 'Mission Impossible' screening
A week after sharing his displeasure with Toronto's traffic, Tom Cruise has returned to the city to surprise fans at a screening of 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.'
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historic sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Stop attacks against interim AFN chief, New Brunswick leader implores at assembly
A First Nations leader from New Brunswick is imploring others to help stop social-media attacks targeting the new interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend
If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton county closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore road after a sinkhole developed.
-
Local coupon book helps BBBS during pandemic, help still needed
Rally for Restaurants created an alliance during the pandemic but participants say there continues to be a need
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Reaction to plan to put new art gallery, library in Sudbury’s city hall
City councillors in Sudbury had a chance Tuesday to review a proposal to build a new library and art gallery inside Tom Davies Square.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Firearms, drugs and illegal tobacco seized in Strathmore bust
Three residents of Rocky View County are facing charges in connection with a bust at a rural property earlier this week, Mounties say.
-
Fire crews extinguish blaze at Shepard Landfill
Calgary firefighters used heavy equipment to knock down a fire in a composting pile at a city landfill Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region
Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.
-
Man believed to have broken in to Kitchener apartment to target previous tenant
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video who allegedly broke into a Kitchener apartment building.
-
40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend
If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton county closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore road after a sinkhole developed.
Vancouver
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
-
Surrey Police Service members offered bonus vacation hours to stay on payroll
The chief of the Surrey Police Service has offered a vacation incentive to its officers if they remain with the municipal force, which Mayor Brenda Locke has pledged to disband in favour of keeping the RCMP.
-
Cyclists flag concerns about crowded bike lanes as popularity of electric micromobility vehicles grows
A growing number of people are rolling around the city on electric micromobility vehicles, which include e-bikes, e-scooters and e-unicycles. But some cyclists are raising concerns about the lack of space on bike lanes as these new forms of transportation become popular.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Shower and storm risk this afternoon
A few showers and thunderstorms are making their way through parts of northeastern Alberta this morning.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.
Windsor
-
Cause listed as 'undetermined' in Windsor house fire
Crews were called to the scene on Brant Street near Marentette Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Langlois Ave has reopened after police investigation
Windsor police say Langlois Avenue has reopened after an investigation.
Regina
-
Damaged pole causing large power outage in southeast Regina
SaskPower says crews are working to repair a damaged pole that caused a large power outage in southeast Regina on Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Regina city council to discuss revisions to alcohol consumption bylaw, removal of heritage building
Alcohol consumption in parks and the potential demolition of a 99-year-old heritage building are on the agenda for Wednesday's city council meeting in Regina.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open to cars during 417 closure this weekend
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa will be open to cars this coming weekend while a section of Highway 417 is closed for construction.
-
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Saskatoon
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strike
As the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
-
YXE Street Eats digging in to Saskatoon festival scene
The organizers behind YXE Streets Eats are hoping Saskatoon has an appetite for a new food festival.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.