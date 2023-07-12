Bans partially lifted as of Wednesday as Quebec forest fires ease

The Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has announced that, as of this Wednesday, the territory affected by the ban on open fires in or near forests will be modified due to recent favourable changes in weather conditions.

As in previous advisories, this territory is located in north-western Quebec.

The Quebec forest fire protection organization (SOPFEU) said that the areas affected by the partial lifting are mainly located in the Jamésie and Eeyou Istchee regions, specifically the communities of Mistissini, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau and part of Waskaganish.

The population of the Lebel-sur-Quévillon region was already subject to such a measure, in addition to being banned from going into the forest.

This was not the case on Wednesday for the Chibougamau region, which was still subject to a poor air quality bulletin issued by Environment Canada, as was the James Bay region.

On the other hand, the federal agency was forecasting rain for the next few days in Chibougamau, mainly in the form of showers, but more sustained rain was forecast for Friday.

On Wednesday morning, SOPFEU reported that 85 fires were burning in Quebec's northern zone, the same number as two days earlier, and that 50 others were raging elsewhere in the province, eight fewer than on Monday.