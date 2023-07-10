No Quebec wildfires considered out of control for first time since end of May
For the first time since the end of May Quebec's forest fire prevention agency says there are no out-of-control wildfires in the province.
The agency, called SOPFEU, says there are currently 57 blazes in the southern half of the province, including 38 that are under control and 19 that are considered contained.
The agency considers a fire contained when it is no longer growing but could regain strength.
In early June, there were more than 100 out-of-control fires burning in the province.
There are 86 wildfires in the province's northern half, where fires are only fought if they pose a threat to communities or important infrastructure.
Environment Canada has issued an air-quality alert due to wildfire smoke for regions bordering James Bay and Hudson Bay.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | From high heat to heavy rain in the Montreal region
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
Canadian teenager questioned for allegedly defacing a UNESCO-listed temple in Japan
A 17-year-old Canadian was brought in for questioning for allegedly carving a name into a wooden pillar at a UNESCO-listed temple in the historic city of Nara, Japan, according to local police.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.
More than half of Canadians $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
The illusion of silence: Why researchers say you can hear the sound of nothing
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University theorize silence may not be deafening after all in a new study testing the illusion of silence and why people can actually hear it.
James Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in the Chicago area, has died
The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.
Campfires banned in all of B.C. due to wildfire risk
Campfires were banned in all of British Columbia on Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot, dry and volatile conditions.
Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Sweden moves closer to NATO membership after a deal with the Turkish president
Sweden's membership of NATO took a big step forward on Monday after Turkiye agreed to remove one of the last major roadblocks in return for help in reviving Turkiye's own chances of joining the European Union.
Toronto
-
6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
Beyoncé fan says Jay-Z gifted her $400 champagne at Toronto concert
A Beyoncé fan said rap icon Jay-Z gifted her a bottle of champagne worth more than $400 at a concert in Toronto over the weekend.
-
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
Atlantic
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformation
The Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
More than 5,600 clients of a provincial employment program on Prince Edward Island may have had their personal information compromised after a privacy breach.
-
'It's something you don't even imagine in your wildest nightmares': Recovery continues after N.S. wildfires
Six weeks after wildfires broke out, ravaging the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas of Nova Scotia, work to rebuild is well underway -- but it won't be fast.
London
-
Alleged sexual assault, robbery suspect identified by police
A suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in east London, Ont. earlier this month has been identified, and London police are now asking the public for help in locating him.
-
Local officials open 44 supportive affordable housing units in London
Monday marked the opening of 44 out of the 100 supportive housing units that the city of London promised to have by the end of the year, as part of the Health and Homelessness Plan.
-
Jury selected in hit and run case which put teen in a coma
The jury has been selected in a hit and run case which left a London, Ont. teenager with significant life altering head trauma injuries that he continues to deal with.
Northern Ontario
-
Man supposed to be under house arrest facing sexual assault charges
A 26-year-old man from southern Ontario is facing multiple sexual assault-related charges in northern Ontario following an incident on Saturday.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg starts with discussion with Indigenous leaders
Canada's premiers kicked off their annual three-day conference Monday by meeting with Indigenous leaders on issues including housing, child welfare and reconciliation.
-
Pain, anger boil over as families of Sudbury arson victims have their say
The families of three people who died in a townhouse fire in Sudbury in April 2021 read out gut-wrenching victim impact statements Monday in Sudbury court.
Calgary
-
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre said Monday the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of "straight pride," after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
-
City of Calgary prepares for study on potential rail connection between downtown and YYC
The City of Calgary is set to move forward on an airport rail connection study with $3 million in provincial funds.
-
Recent arrival to Calgary goes missing; police seek public assistance
Calgary police need your help finding a teen who went missing over the weekend in the community of Tuxedo Park.
Kitchener
-
North Dumfries considers pausing new gravel pit applications
The Township of North Dumfries is considering putting the brakes on gravel production in the aggregate rich community.
-
Driver crashes into another car, a pole and a Kitchener LCBO: WRPS
Kitchener fire officials say they helped remove a person from a vehicle, after a car crashed into an LCBO on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.
-
Kitchener company getting $3 million to help meet growing demand from EV market
The federal government says the money will allow for the creation of 45 new jobs at Kuntz Electroplating.
Vancouver
-
'Have you seen Little Bit?': Puppy stolen after Surrey assault, RCMP say
Police are asking for the public's help in finding Little Bit, a puppy that was stolen after an alleged assault inside a Surrey home two weeks ago.
-
Major crash closes Coquihalla in both directions
A multi-vehicle collision has shut down a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.
-
B.C. dairy farmer may be on the hook for $200K in fines for illegal milk sales
A B.C. dairy farmer who illegally sold unpasteurized milk may see his fines for doing so increase to more than $200,000 after a recent court decision.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton men charged in motorcycle hit-and-run that injured police officer
Two people have been charged in the hit-and-run crash that injured a police officer in south Edmonton last September.
-
Body found in burnt SUV on abandoned property in Strathcona County
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Sunday.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teens
Three people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
Windsor
-
Taxpayers federation decries NextStar ‘handout’ in Windsor
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation argues upper levels of government are setting “a terrible precedent” in offering up to $15 billion in incentives.
-
Talk of interest rate hike comes at wrong time for some
The power of your dollar could be weakened this week if the Bank of Canada goes forward with plans to increase its key interest rate.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
Regina
-
'Sharing my knowledge': University of Regina hosts annual carbon capture summer school
Students from 11 countries were hosted by the University of Regina, working together to improve carbon capture technology.
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
-
Knives, guns and sword seized in weapons investigation: Regina police
Three men were arrested following a weapons investigation in Regina that saw a sword and other weapons seized over the weekend, according to police.
Ottawa
-
Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
-
Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid has died at 89
Gordon Reid, a Canadian businessman and founder of the popular discount chain Giant Tiger, has died.
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon civic centre to remain closed as reno plan paused due to cost
Renovations at a popular Saskatoon pool aren't going ahead as planned.
-
Afghanistan veteran takes government, Royal Canadian Legion to court over privacy breach
A Saskatchewan veteran is taking the federal government and the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) to court over an alleged privacy breach.
-
Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's life
A crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.