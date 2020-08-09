MONTREAL -- Students in Grade 5 and up will be required to wear masks in common areas when Quebecers return to school in three weeks.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge made the announcement as he provided an update for the back-to-school plan in the province on Monday afternoon.

Masks will be mandatory for students from Grade 5 and up, including in higher education. The masks will need to be worn in hallways, amphitheatres and common areas, but not in the classroom.



Students in elementary and high school will also stay in "bubbles" in their classrooms, and teachers will change rooms, as opposed to moving students throughout the school.



Roberge said classes will begin in person in three weeks as planned. Exceptions for in-person classes will be made for students with serious health concerns.

The education minister made the announcement alongside Health Minister Christian Dube and Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda.

"Closing schools is not protecting children," said Roberge, adding that the province is "able to reconcile schooling and safety."

Families will receive a guide to help them follow the back-to-school guidelines. It will be sent to families in English and French, and anyone with questions can visit the dedicated government website or contact officials for more guidance at 1-877-844-4545.

Roberge said he guarantees that if a classroom or entire school is required to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak, students will still receive 15 hours of education per week, including dedicated time with a teacher.

Arruda pointed to schools outside the Montreal area that reopened in the spring, saying it did not lead to outbreaks.



While it will be impossible to say there will be no outbreaks, Arruda said the government is hoping to control any serious health consequences for students and staff.



As of August 24, children 10 and up will be required to wear masks on public transportation, Arruda added.

Dube said the situation has been evolving since the back-to-school plan was first released in June, adding that officials have much more information and knowledge now.

The updated plan was developed with public health officials, said Dube.



