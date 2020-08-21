MONTREAL -- With a goal of keeping students from dropping out, the Quebec government announced Friday an investment of $375 million in financial funding for post-secondary education.

The money is set to help the province's training programs, CEGEPs and universities offer better support to students, said Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann in a morning news conference.

Of that money, $300 million will be allotted for the loans and bursaries program: $200 million will serve as a one-time-only allotment for the 2020-2021 academic year, while the other $100 million will provide a permanent boost to the program.

The permanent funding will help expand the pool of students eligible for the program to over 20,000 students, McCann said.

"The health crisis deprived several students and many families of their income. This situation should not prevent them from continuing their higher education," said McCann, adding that is it "essential" to "continue to develop the talents of tomorrow."

The other $75 million will be given to institutions to help them during this particularly challenging school year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of that money will go toward equipment, including tools and technology for remote learning. Some of that money, $10 million, will also be used for psychological help for students.

"We understand that it creates stress for students and we want to be able to help," said McCann.

The minister urged post-secondary institutions to speak with their student unions to better understand what needs their student population has in order to help them and make adjustments.

"We need our students to put Quebec back in good shape. It will be because of them. Our responsibility is to shoulder them, and that's what we're doing," she said.



- This is a developing story and will be updated