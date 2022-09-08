B'nai Brith Canada wants police officers to be allowed to wear religious symbols

B'nai Brith Canada says it has asked all of Canada's provincial justice and public security ministers, except Quebec's, to allow police officers to wear religious symbols on the job.

"Following [the U.S. State of] Connecticut's example will permit Canadian police departments to benefit from a larger, more diverse pool of talented candidates," said Marvin Rotrand, B'nai Brith Canada's National Director of its League for Human Rights.

B'nai Brith notes it conducted a survey on police uniform policies over the past two years and has discovered that, in both the United States and Canada, progress has been made to hire policing prospects from religious minorities.

"The departments we surveyed said the minor uniform changes were supported by the public, and officers who wear religious symbols are as professional and effective as those who don't," said Rotrand. "A province-wide law means that local departments don't have to be convinced one at a time to have more accommodating uniform regulations."

The organization says it is working with several police departments across the country to allow officers to wear religious symbols.

"The RCMP [has] agreed to allow officers to wear their own kippahs until such time as an approved version is available in the force's stores," B'nai Brith notes of the head covering worn by Jewish men.

The organization pinpoints Quebec as an anomaly when it comes to having a provincial law that prevents eligible candidates from serving simply because they wear religious symbols.

"There is no proof that Quebec's prohibition on officers wearing religious symbols provides any benefit," said Michael Mostyn, B'nai Brith Canada's Chief Executive Officer.

Rather, the organization notes that the forces it surveyed believe a more diverse police department is, at the end of the day, an asset.