Avoid the La Fontaine tunnel and Saint-Pierre Interchange to avoid construction zones

Those driving to the South Shore this weekend will need to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel on Highway 25, as well as the Saint-Pierre Interchange, as roadwork is scheduled.

HIGHWAY 25 / LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 south between the Montreal, downtown exit (4) (Montreal, downtown) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

The following are default closures:

The Sherbrooke St. entrance.

The Souligny Ave. entrance will be channelled to Exit 3 (Notre-Dame Street) to join the main detour.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

The Highway 20 east ramp (Exit 63) to Route-138 west / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

As a result the following are default closures:

The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.

One of three lanes on Highway 20 between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Saturday and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., one of three lanes are closed heading to Montreal.

HIGHWAY 30 / MADELEINE-PARENT BRIDGE

On Saturday and Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, Highway 30 westbound is closed between Exit 22 (R-236, chemin Saint-Louis, Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois) in Beauharnois and Highway 530, including the Madeleine-Parent Bridge over the Beauharnois Canal.

TO BE EXPECTED

On Highway 40, pavement work from April 29 to the fall between Morgan Blvd. and Lee Ave. (km 46) in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Baie d'Urfé will result in counterflow lane management during rush hours.

In Montreal (Borough of Ville-Marie), two of three lanes on Robert-Bourassa Blvd. will be closed between Ottawa and William streets from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

In Candiac, one of two lanes on Highway 15 will be closed in both directions at the Montcalm overpass (Exit 44) until Sunday at 8 p.m.

In Saint-Philippe, Montée Monette will be closed between Rang Saint-André and Route Édouard VII (R-217) until Sunday at 11 p.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.