MONTREAL -- A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in April left another man injured, Montreal police say.

On April 25, a 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach near the intersection of Marie-Victorin Street and Langelier Boulevard. Suspects then fled the scene in an SUV.

On Tuesday, Montreal police say Jimmy Ricky Castilloux-Gignac, 29, appeared in court to be charged with attempted murder and charges relating to possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

“The five searches conducted during the investigation also resulted in the seizure of various quantities of cannabis, psilocybin, Xanax and other drugs,” police said in a news release.

Montreal police thanked the public for their cooperation in the investigation, which they said “is important against violent events involving firearms.”

Anyone with information about gun crime is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal anonymously at 514-393-1133 or via infocrimemontreal.ca.