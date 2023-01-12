At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

Municipal officials say at least one person is missing after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region.

According to provincial police (SQ), there could be more people missing, but it's too early to say.

The explosion occurred Thursday at 11 a.m. at propane facility in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Officials from the Montcalm municipality say that a search is underway for any missing workers. Quebec provincial police say it's too soon to confirm if there are any victims.

Officials are providing an update at a 3 p.m. news conference.

Sébastien Marcil, mayor of St-Roch de l'Achigan, said in a Facebook post that the explosion took place at Propane Lafortune, on Rte 339 near Saint-Régis Rd. The family-run company offers propane services in the Lanaudière region.

"People in the area heard a blast and there was a fire and a lot of black smoke in the sky," said Quebec provincial police spokesperson Eloise Cossette.

Hundreds of residents within a one-kilometre radius of the blast have been evacuated, officials say.

The MRC de Montcalm said in a social media post that 40 firefighters are on hand. Local firefighters are being assisted by firefighters from Repentigny, Rawdon, Ste-Julienne and St-Lin-Laurentides. Police are at the scene to assist.

Paramedics are also present but have not yet been able to approach because of the danger.

Anyone in the area is asked to avoid the sector. A support centre is available for residents in the basement of the St-Roch-de-l'Achigan church.

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said his office is "following the situation closely," adding "our thoughts are with the workers."

