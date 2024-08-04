As the heat continues, Montreal and Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and other regions in southern Quebec.

According to the agency, this afternoon and evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Regions across Quebec are under the alert, including the following regions:

Québec

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area

Metro Montréal - Laval

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield - Beauharnois

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog

Sherbrooke

The government agency reminds people to go indoors when it starts to rain.

The rain is forecast to end around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Montreal remains under an extended heat wave special weather statement, which is expected to end early Monday morning.