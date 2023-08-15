Artificial intelligence: CEGEP teachers want training

Confederation des syndicats nationaux (CSN) President Caroline Senneville speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, about the challenges related to the back to school period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Confederation des syndicats nationaux (CSN) President Caroline Senneville speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, about the challenges related to the back to school period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon