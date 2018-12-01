Featured Video
Arson squad investigating restaurant fire at Cote-des-Neiges pizza shop
Investigators from the Montreal Police arson squad will be analyzing the scene inside the Pita Pizza restaurant on Decarie Blvd., near Plamondon, after a suspected arson early Saturday morning. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 9:50AM EST
Montreal police believe an early morning fire at a pizza place in Cote-des-Neiges was intentionally set.
When the call came in around 6:20 a.m., police arrived on-scene and found the front window of Pizza Pita, near Plamondon Ave., broken and the sprinklers on.
Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames, but forensic evidence at the scene points to a possible arson attack.
Investigators from the Montreal Police arson squad will investigate.
No one was injured, and no roads were closed during the intervention.
There is no word on the total cost of the damage.
