MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after an incendiary object was found in the rubble of a fire that caused significant damage to a restaurant.

Police say that just before 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. near de Lille St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Feu de bâtiment – Intersection De Lille / Henri-Bourassa – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/7m6QlkU1QP — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) January 2, 2022

An incendiary object was found at the scene, and the file was transferred to the SPVM's arson squad.

"Investigators from the arson squad will go to the scene to investigate it," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

No one was injured in the fire, and a Henri Bourassa Blvd. was blocked off between De Lille and Parthenais streets.