Argonauts clinch East Division title with wild 23-20 win over Alouettes

A 38-yard field goal in the dying seconds from Boris Bede was enough to secure a dramatic 23-20 win for the Toronto Argonauts over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday evening at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

With the win, the Argonauts (11-1) clinched the East Division title for the third consecutive season and completed the season sweep over the Alouettes (6-7).

The defensive standoff began early, with Toronto recording its first of five sacks on the night and forcing a two-and-out. Montreal would be quick to get a sack of its own, forcing Toronto to concede the Argos first sack in five games.

After trading punts, Montreal opened the scoring with a 33-yard field goal from David Côté with five minutes left in the first quarter.

However, Toronto needed just two-and-a-half minutes to respond, scoring a touchdown on the next drive. After working the ball down to the two-yard-line, A.J. Ouellette capped off a 60-yard drive with a run up the middle.

The second quarter saw more of the same as both teams struggled to put together a meaningful drive trading seven consecutive punts. In fact, it would take 14:30 for either team to have a scoring drive as Bede scored the first points of the second quarter, hitting a 47-yard field goal just before halftime.

The second half was much different, beginning with two consecutive scoring drives. After Toronto had to settle for a 16-yard field goal after being unable to convert in the red zone, it was Montreal’s turn to reply with a touchdown.

Caleb Evans capped off a seven-play, 72-yard drive with a quarterback sneak from the one-yard-line, bringing the score to within three.

Montreal would then immediately force a two-and-out from Toronto and score another field goal to tie the game at 13. A 37-yard punt return from Chandler Worthy put Montreal in excellent field position, resulting in a 16-yard kick from Côté.

After forcing another punt, Montreal scored for the third consecutive drive, this time finding the end zone through the air. Cody Fajardo caught Tyson Philpot on a slant route from 14 yards out, taking a 20-13 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

With just over five minutes left, the Argonauts finally kicked into gear. Starting at their own one-yard line, the league’s top-ranked team marched all the way to the red zone.

After failing to score and turning the ball over on downs, Toronto would be given a second opportunity and waste no time finding the end zone, needing just two plays to cover 61 yards. Chad Kelly picked out Damonte Coxie for a 41-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 20 apiece.

With Toronto taking the lead with less than a minute after Bede’s kick, Montreal had the opportunity to send the game to overtime with a 45-yard field goal of their own, but it was blocked, ending the game.

Both teams are back in action on Sept. 23 when the Alouettes travel to Calgary to play the Stampeders, while the Argonauts host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.