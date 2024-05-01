App to reload OPUS card back online after technical glitch

The app to charge and reload OPUS public transit cards on phones is back online.

On Wednesday, the Montreal regional public transit authority said the Chrono app's fare reloading system was facing technical difficulties. About an hour later, it said the services were back online.

The app launched at the beginning of April to give public transit users the option so they would not have to purchase fares at kiosks.

May 1 is the first month most users can recharge their cards online.