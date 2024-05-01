MONTREAL
Montreal

    • App to reload OPUS card back online after technical glitch

    OPUS transit cards cannot be charged online or via the Chrono app for the time being for technical reasons. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) OPUS transit cards cannot be charged online or via the Chrono app for the time being for technical reasons. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
    Share

    The app to charge and reload OPUS public transit cards on phones is back online.

    On Wednesday, the Montreal regional public transit authority said the Chrono app's fare reloading system was facing technical difficulties. About an hour later, it said the services were back online.

    The app launched at the beginning of April to give public transit users the option so they would not have to purchase fares at kiosks. 

    May 1 is the first month most users can recharge their cards online.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News