MONTREAL -- A Montreal man has been charged with uttering threats against women and inciting hatred.

Police have arrested Mohamed Ilyes Krimed, a 20-year-old from St-Leonard who on Friday threatened violence against women, according to a list of charges against him. Friday marked the 30th anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre that left 14 young women dead.

Krimed "voluntarily fomented hatred against an identifiable group," the charge sheet reads.

In a video posted online last week, Krimed held a pistol and, in a comment posted beneath, said, "just tell your sisters and girls to skip school today," according to screenshots posted by La Presse.

He also said there would be a reprise of the Polytechnique massacre, the Journal de Montreal reported.

He has been freed on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 7. The conditions of his release dictate that he not possess any weapons and not use social media or the internet for any non-academic purposes.

Last week, Montreal police arrested a blogger who they said incited hatred against women. His arrest came at a time when Montrealers commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre, where an anti-feminist killed 14 women.