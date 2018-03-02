Anthony Calvillo headed to Toronto as Argos' QB coach: reports
Anthony Calvillo retires from the CFL on Jan. 21, 2014
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 4:47PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 2, 2018 5:00PM EST
Montreal Alouettes legend Anthony Calvillo is headed to Toronto to become the quarterback coach for the Argonauts, according to The Gazette's Herb Zurkowsky and several other reports.
Calvillo was named as quarterback coach of the Alouettes in 2015.
His record as the professional football all-time passing yards leader still stands.
