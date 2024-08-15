Another severe thunderstorm alert in effect for Montreal region

For the second day running, severe thunderstorm alerts are in effect for Montreal, Laval and much of southern Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's severe thunderstorm watch are in effect Thursday for the regions from Mirabel in the west to east of Quebec City and Levis.

"Heavy rainfall possible in isolated thunderstorms again today," Environment Canada said in its warning. "Conditions are also favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail."

A weather watch is one step down from a warning. Residents are advised to get ready to act.

In Montreal, the risk of showers and thunderstorms begins at 3 p.m., and the precipitation is forecast to let up after 6 p.m.