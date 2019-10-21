MONTREAL – Video of a white calèche horse lying on the ground, with two men trying to help it back up, has revived complaints about the controversial industry.

The horse apparently slipped on a metal plate at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on the corner of William Street and Richmond Avenue in the city's Griffintown neighbourhood.

The calèche driver, in an attempt to help the horse up, also fell to the ground.

Montreal police said it is not investigating the incident as there was no report of mistreatment to the animal.

Nevertheless, the Anti-Calèche Defense Coalition is demanding the incident be looked into.

Last June, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the use of calèche horses will be banned as of Dec. 31.

Horse owners are eligible to receive up to $1,000 as the Montreal SPCA and other animal rights organizations help place the horses in shelters or with adoptive families.

This announcement was made following public outcry after several accidents, as well as the death of a horse in November 2018.

Horse-drawn carriages operate mostly as a tourist activity in downtown Montreal and the Old Port.