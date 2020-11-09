MONTREAL -- If you're one of the millions of people who've taken up baking during the pandemic, TV personality and author Anna Olson has some expert advice.



Her latest book is called 'Baking Day with Anna Olson: Recipes to Bake Together: 120 Sweet and Savory Recipes to Bake with Family and Friends'



Her interview is above and her recipe for Chewy Chocolate Ginger Molasses Cookies is below.

