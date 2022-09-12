Anglade unimpressed with Legault's 'petty' politics after comments about immigration

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is accusing Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault of making "petty" comments on the campaign trail.

This comes after Legault suggested that proposals by the PLQ and Québec Solidare (QS) to increase the province's immigration threshold pose a threat to national cohesion.

QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage

At a press conference Monday in Laval, Anglade said these types of statements hurt her personally.

She pointed out she, herself, is a product of immigration, as her parents moved to Canada from Haiti.

She states Legault is dabbling in small, "petty" politics.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 12, 2022.