MONTREAL -- Montreal liberal MNA Dominique Anglade will become the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party on Monday following the drop out of Alexandre Cusson, the former mayor of Drummondville who threw his hat into the leadership race in January.

His departure left Anglade - who has the backing of several of her Liberal MNA colleagues - as the sole remaining candidate to replace former premier Philippe Couillard as the party's leader (MNA Pierre Arcand has been serving as the party's interim leader).

Anglade will be the first woman and the first person of colour to lead the party.

Cusson made the announcement that he was bowing out on his Facebook page Monday morning. (See the entire post below)

He said he and his team believe that, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the race should be pushed to at least 2021, and given that timeline - and the fact that Cusson is not independently wealthy - that he has decided to drop out of the race to focus on making a living.

In March, the Quebec Liberals suspended their leadership contest until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.