Angela Price has tumour removed from groin, advocates for check-ups

Angela Price has had a tumour removed from the inside of her thigh, she announced in a series of stories on Instagram on Wednesday, describing the melanoma and all the procedures she's endured.

Price, who is married to Habs goalie Carey Price, said she went to see her dermatologist earlier this summer about her concerns, revealing later she'd been worried about "dark spots" the summer before.

"We found what was just a cluster of red blood cells. Had it removed and it did come back as melanoma, and it was just deep enough where it could have had the potential to spread to my lymph nodes," she explained.

"From there, my doctor sends me to OHSU," Oregon Health & Science University in Portland Oregon, she said.

Price describes packing up to leave Kelowna, British Columbia where the Price family has a home, and being greeted by her mother in Portland.

There at the oncology unit, a specialist removed a larger piece of skin around the tumour along with a lymph node so they could perform a biopsy "to see if the cancer had spread," she said.

Melanoma is considered to be the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Price said that based on the medical evaluation so far, the doctor estimated "that the chance of it spreading was only around 12 percent," so her "odds are pretty good." She's still waiting for the test results.

'BE AN ADVOCATE FOR YOUR OWN HEALTH'

As Price tells her story, recovering on her couch back in Kelowna, she shared that she is "icing my groin," because it's "sore and kinda hard to walk."

She said she isn't trying to gain sympathy, rather she hopes that after listening to her story followers remember to take care of themselves.

She also divulged that the previous summer she showed the dark spot to a dermatologist but was told it was a "part of aging don't worry about it."

She did worry, and she watched it and then said she waited eight months before seeking advice again.

"Yes I should have gone back way sooner."

"Just a reminder to get your skin checked...the earlier you get it (cancer) the better," she said. "Be an advocate for your own health!" she wrote in a later post.