MONTREAL -- A young man was injured during an altercation between several people that escalated Wednesday evening in Montreal, an hour before the curfew came into effect.

The 22-year-old man was injured in his lower body with a sharp object, and was taken to hospital.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois confirmed Thursday morning that his condition is stable.

A 911 call around 7 p.m. alerted Montreal police to a fight near a residential building on Ward St., in the Saint-Laurent borough.

An altercation allegedly broke out between the victim and several people inside a residential building, in a common area of ​​the building, according to police.

"The victim was allegedly injured during the altercation," said Comtois. "A young woman was arrested near the scene. She was transported to the operational centre to meet the investigators who will try to determine her involvement in the event."

The crime scene was sealed off to allow investigators to do their job with the help of forensic technicians and a dog handler.

"At the moment, the motive behind this assault is still unknown. We are in the process of collecting information to try to understand a little better what happened," said Comtois.

The SPVM investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.

-- with reporting from CTV News Montreal.