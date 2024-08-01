MONTREAL
Montreal

    • An accident between an SUV and a motorbike injures two people in Farnham, Eastern Townships

    A collision between a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a motorbike occurred on Thursday in Farnham, at the junction of route 104 and Saint-Grégoire Street, in the Eastern Townships.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said it had received an emergency call at around 3:15 p.m.

    The motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The SQ said the passenger's life was in danger.

    A police officer trained in collision investigation has been sent to the scene to determine the cause of the accident. The intersection is closed indefinitely. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 1, 2024.  

