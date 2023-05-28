Open fires banned near forests in several parts of Quebec
With hot weather forecasted across Quebec this week, the province's forest fire agency is advising the public not to light outdoor fires until at least Thursday.
"In the next few days, it's critical," said Stéphane Caron, spokesperson for the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU). "[Conditions] could make for fires with good spread and good intensity."
SOPFEU is urging Quebecers to take extra care extinguishing campfires and to use caution when operating heat-emitting equipment in the forest.
"Even when using all-terrain vehicles such as ATVs, we ask people to stay on marked trails and not to travel off-trail -- in trails where there will be dry brush which could easily be flammable -- because hot engine parts, such as the exhaust pipe, can ignite the brush," Caron explained.
A total of 152 forest fires have been recorded by SOPFEU since mid-April, affecting 142.5 hectares.
On average, the organization records 179 fires at this time of year.
Over the past thirty years or so, there has been a decrease in the number of fires, which is quite appreciable," Caron continued. "We don't know if this is something that's going to continue, particularly with climate change, but we've seen a new upward trend over the last five or six years."
QUEBEC BANS FIRES IN OR NEAR FORESTS
The province has outright banned open fires in or near forested areas in several locations.
The measure took effect on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the following areas.
- NORD-DU-QUÉBEC: Jamésie, Administration régionale Kativik, Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji).
- CÔTE-NORD: La Haute-Côte-Nord, Manicouagan, Sept-Rivières, Caniapiscau, Minganie – Île-d'Anticosti.
- SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN: Le Domaine-du-Roy, Maria-Chapdelaine, Lac-Saint-Jean-Est, Saguenay, Le Fjord-du-Saguenay.
- ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE: Témiscamingue, Rouyn-Noranda, Abitibi-Ouest, Abitibi, La Vallée-de-l'Or.
- MAURICIE: Mékinac, Shawinigan, Trois-Rivières, Les Chenaux, Maskinongé, La Tuque.
- QUEBEC CITY: Charlevoix-Est, Charlevoix, L'Île-d'Orléans, La Côte-de-Beaupré, La Jacques-Cartier, Québec, Portneuf.
- BAS-SAINT-LAURENT: La Matapédia, La Matanie, La Mitis, Rimouski-Neigette, Les Basques, Rivière-du-Loup, Témiscouata, Kamouraska.
- GASPÉSIE–ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE: Le Rocher-Percé, La Côte-de-Gaspé, La Haute-Gaspésie, Bonaventure, Avignon.
- OUTAOUAIS: Papineau, Gatineau, Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais, La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, Pontiac.
- THE LAURENTIANS: Deux-Montagnes, Thérèse-De Blainville, Mirabel, La Rivière-du-Nord, Argenteuil, Les Pays-d'en-Haut, Les Laurentides, Antoine-Labelle.
- LANAUDIÈRE: D'Autray, L'Assomption, Joliette, Matawinie, Montcalm, Les Moulins.
- CHAUDIÈRE-APPALACHES: L'Islet, Montmagny, Bellechasse, Lévis, La Nouvelle-Beauce, Beauce-Centre, Les Etchemin, Beauce-Sartigan, Les Appalaches, Lotbinière.
- MONTÉRÉGIE: Vaudreuil-Soulanges.
SOPFEU RENEWS AID TO ALBERTA
SOPFEU announced this week that it will be renewing its assistance to Alberta, which is still dealing with major forest fires. Some 20 new firefighters were deployed west on Saturday to take over from those returning to Quebec.
Caron points out that the situation in Alberta has improved, but remains precarious.
Resources are therefore needed to carry out all the extinguishing work.
"For the rest, we'll see if the weather goes their way," he said.
On Saturday, Alberta authorities warned that hot, dry conditions are expected this weekend in some areas, keeping the province on its guard.
So far, Quebec has loaned Alberta 52 forest firefighters, a major fire management team of 12 specialists, an information officer, three agency representatives and combat equipment, SOPFEU said in a release.
With files from the Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Farmers in Atlantic Canada battling 'abnormally dry' conditions, fearing continued drought
Farmers in Atlantic Canada are growing increasingly worried about drought, as many regions on the east coast have been classified as drier than usual for this time of year, with little rain in the forecast.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Turkiye's Erdogan wins 5th term as president, extending rule into 3rd decade
Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade in a country reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Economy, health care, trust: Alberta election campaign hits final day before vote
Both Smith and Notley agree the vote will be one of the most consequential in decades, featuring two leaders in their 50s who have been both premier and Opposition leader.
Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was just the first round of a Republican brawl over whether to banish one of their own in America's biggest red state after years of criminal accusations.
Blais scores twice, Canada beats Germany 5-2 to win gold at men's hockey worlds
Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the U.S. is coming after their haul
Less than two months after he pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson's then-Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could donate money to Goodwyn and other rioters whom the site called 'political prisoners.'
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Scarborough
A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough.
Atlantic
-
'Basically, all hell is breaking loose': State of emergency issued in Halifax as wildfire continues
Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage declared a local state of emergency late Sunday evening as fire crews continue to battle a fire in Upper Tantallon.
-
Tracking forest fires across Nova Scotia
The number of wildfires in Nova Scotia so far this season is up 150 per cent compared to the same time period in 2022.
-
Air quality alerts issued in Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Environment Canada has issued air quality alerts for Shelburne County and western Halifax County due to the presence of wildfire smokes.
London
-
Pride door vandalised at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church
Officials with St. Aidan’s Anglican Church are disappointed in a recent act of vandalism that seemingly targets the 2SLGBTQI+ community.
-
Ontario Health Coalition referendum wraps up, votes being counted
The Ontario Health Coalition started a referendum in April, asking people to choose whether they want public hospital services privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics.
-
A baseball clinic raised money for Woodstock minor baseball while teaching young players the 'Blue Jay Way'
On Sunday, the Blue Jays Academy sponsored a four-hour instructional clinic that drew close to 170 kids, who ranged in age from eight to twelve
Northern Ontario
-
'Sudbury Rocks' rocks the downtown core once more
After a brief hiatus and a few years of virtual runs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sudbury Rocks: Race/Run/Walk Marathon returned Sunday to the downtown core with more than 1,200 people taking part and raising at least 50,000 for the Northern Cancer Foundation.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Calgary
-
UCP and NDP make final push day before Alberta election
UCP and NDP make final push day before Alberta election.
-
Economy, health care, trust: Alberta election campaign hits final day before vote
Both Smith and Notley agree the vote will be one of the most consequential in decades, featuring two leaders in their 50s who have been both premier and Opposition leader.
-
Thousands of runners lace up for 59th annual Calgary Marathon
Thousands of runners laced up their shoes and toed the line for the 59th annual Calgary Marathon Calgary Marathon on Sunday, including a 92-year-old rookie, a pair of world record setting runners handcuffed to each other, and a Ukrainian runner who paid tribute to her homeland.
Kitchener
-
'Momma', are they going to kill us?’: Guelph, Ont. mother recounts family's escape from Sudan conflict
Rania Mukhtar is still processing her recent trip to Sudan, which was interrupted by the outbreak of military conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Ager Hasan found guilty, Cambridge woman climbs Everest, fireworks arrest
Ager Hasan being found guilty of second-degree murder, a Cambridge woman climbing Mount Everest, and free tuition for some First Nations students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Vancouver
-
‘It’s nowhere that I’m happy to call home’: City survey finds private SROs unaffordable
A survey by Vancouver city staff has concluded that SROs, or single room occupancy buildings — often deemed a last resort for housing — are becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on income assistance.
-
West Vancouver council voting on naming new fitness park after drowning victim
On Monday, West Vancouver mayor and council will vote on a motion to name a new fitness park after Keen Lau, who drowned while trying to save Labrador Loki from Cypress Creek. And they will hear from Loki’s dog walker Sandra Smith, who is advocating for changes to the creek.
-
Notorious gangster killed in targeted shooting, unknown victim stabbed to death
Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.
Edmonton
-
NDP leader Rachel Notley hits two last campaign stops on the way home for election day
After spending some time in Calgary over the weekend, NDP leader Rachel Notley wrapped up her campaign today with two rallies on the way home to Edmonton ahead of election day.
-
Fire activity picks up Sunday with return of hot, dry conditions
Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 57 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 17 which were classified as out of control.
-
'She loved so generously': Family remember Lauren Jarvis with walk to raise money for people impacted by homicide
Friends, family and supporters met at the bottom of Walterdale Hill for a walk honouring Lauren Jarvis and to raise money for the Victims of Homicide Support Society.
Windsor
-
Windsor's downtown core may benefit from the return of the grand prix to downtown Detroit
Transit Windsor expects to add to their tunnel bus service later next week in anticipation of people travelling to and from the Grand Prix
-
Event scoring for GOALS
A change in venue has the Dare 2B Challenged event running in the right direction. 250 people took part in the all-female event Sunday morning at Holiday Beach
-
Suspects wanted for daytime theft in Windsor
The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in a daytime theft investigation.
Regina
-
Thunderstorm showers lead to issues for Regina motorists and businesses alike
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado led to traffic hold ups and business closures across the city.
-
'It was shocking': Car fire in downtown Strasbourg causes surprise for residents
Residents in Strasbourg were in for an odd and dangerous surprise over the weekend, as a vehicle burst into flames on the town's main street.
-
Sikh motorcyclists offered helmet exemptions for special events in Sask.: province
The seventh annual Nagar Kirtan celebrations in Regina marked the first time that Sikh motorcyclists have been able to ride in Saskatchewan with turbans instead of helmets.
Ottawa
-
Runners suffer heat exhaustion, injuries during a hot Ottawa Race Weekend
There was an entire operation set up by the Ottawa Hospital, only steps from the finish line for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend.
-
VIA Rail train with 210 passengers on board stops near Alexandria, Ont. due to engine failure
More than 200 passengers were stuck on a VIA Rail train near Alexandria, Ont. for several hours Sunday evening, after a mechanical issue stopped the train.
-
Ottawa's tourism sector 'recovering faster' than expected this spring
Ottawa Tourism President Michael Crockatt says Ottawa's tourism sector is "recovering faster that we forecast that we would," as events like the Canadian Tulip Festival and Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend attract big crowds to Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'A feeling of awe': Jurassic Quest puts you face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs
Life-sized giants from over 65 million years ago were on display this weekend at Prairieland Park, entertaining families with interactive exhibits, play areas and animatronic dinosaurs.
-
80 workers face layoffs as Olymel closes pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan
About 80 workers at Olymel pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan are facing layoffs, as the company moves to cull six production facilities in the next few months.
-
Embattled Saskatoon Lighthouse offered break on property taxes — for now
On Wednesday, Saskatoon city councillors will decide whether to extend the property tax abatement for the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.